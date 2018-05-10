Entertainment, Gossip

Dele Momodu Show Off His Historic Room In Turkey


Dele Momodu hoe off his Beautiful historic room inside a cave in turkey.

He wrote on his instagram:



Good Day Africa… I slept for the first time ever in a cave in Turkey and, believe me, never felt such tranquility in a very long time… I pray that back home, a visionary leadership would be able to transform our rural villages and towns into such masterpieces in near future!

Chief Dele Momodu (born Ayòbámidélé Àbáyòmí Ojútelégàn Àjàní Momodu; 16 May 1960) is a Nigerian journalist/publisher, businessman, philanthropist and motivational speaker. He is the CEO and publisher of Ovation International, a magazine that has given publicity to people from all over the world, mainly in Africa.

In 2015, he officially launched Ovation TV and subsequently launched an online newspaper called The Boss. Momodu has received hundreds of awards and honours for his work in the world of business, politics, literature, the music industry and the fashion industry.

He writes a weekly column called “PENdulum”, published every Saturday on the back page of Thisday newspaper. The articles are praised for highlighting issues in Nigeria, as well as discussing popular topics, current events and notable people, often in a polemic/critical style. Through PENdulum, Momodu became a prominent voice for the APC presidential candidate at the 2015 general election in Nigeria – the current

