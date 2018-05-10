Desmond Elliot shares a throwback photo of himself and Actress Chioma Akpotha

Actor Desmond Elliot goes down the memory lane as he shares a beautiful throwback photo of himself and actress Chioma Akpotha.







The handsome actor who is known for his attractive charisma on the movie scenes took the ay off on this very day of

‘Throwback Thursday’ to remember the good old days and how far he has gone in life.

The actor took to his instagram to share the photo writing;

“Throwback with mi friend and sister @chiomakpotha . #nobetoday

#nollywoodmoment”

See photo below;

In another news, Nigerian singer/actress Maheeda took to her instagram to disclose that guys who saw her as a hot lady now call her ‘mama’ just after seeing her cute daughter, Desmond Elliot reacts.

The controversial singer who is known for exposing her body in front of cameras and releasing tempting photos stated her sad discovery after sharing the photo of her sexy daughter below;

Desmond Elliot then replied her by saying she should bring her into Nollywood.



Trending Now:



See posts below;