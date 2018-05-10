Entertainment, Gossip

Desmond Elliot tells Maheeda to bring her pretty daughter to Nollywood

Desmond Elliot took to Maheeda account to reply a post saying she should bring her daughter into the Nigerian movie industry (Nollywood).

Maheeda took to her Instagram page to share a post about men crushing on her before but because of her daughter they call her Mama.

Desmond Elliot then replied her by saying she should bring her into Nollywood.

