Did Davido Just Confirm That Tiwa Savage and Wizkid Are Dating?

 

From taking pictures together to going on dates, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have continued to spark rumours both of them are romantically involved. Fans have continued to wonder what the relationship ,  between Tiwa abd Wizkid really is. Tiwa who is reportedly divorced from husband Tunji Balogun aka Teebillz has continually left fans guessing about her closeness with the Star Boy.

It looks like Davido may have finally answered the question or may just be shaking tables. A earlier today, Davido took to his twitter handle to tweet that ‘I give my baby lifetime insurance #ASSURANCE out everywhere !!!’

Well, Wizkid reacted to the tweet saying

And Davido replied saying

Davido recently gave his girlfriend Chioma the ‘assurance’ that almost melted the internet earlier this month.  So, if Davido says he gave his baby life insurance and Chioma is Davido’s girlfriend. Then Wizkid is saying he is looking for a sister to give life insurance, then Davido says Tiwa our sista ooo. Does that mean that Tiwa and Wizkid are actually dating or is Davido just being naughty?


