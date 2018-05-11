Did Juliet Ibrahim Call Iceberg Slim An Animal? Read What She Said On Twitter (Images)

Iceberg Slim and Juliet Ibrahim

Mother of one, Juliet Ibrahim has often failed to react to rumours about a setback in her romance life with Nigerian rapper, Iceberg Slim.

Ghana’s top radio station Joy FM appears to have irked the actress with a concocted headline prompting her to threaten fire and brimstone.

“My boyfriend is an animal’ – Juliet Ibrahim jabs Iceberg Slim #CosmopolitanMix,” Joy FM tweeted, allegedly quoting the actress.

Angry Juliet Ibrahim who’s not happy with the FM took to Twitter to slam them for spreading fake news about her.

“I thought you were a reputable station? Did I grant you any interview and you are quoting me with a made up headline? If this article isn’t taken down in seconds my lawyer will contact you! Unprofessionalism at its peak!” she ranted.

Read her other tweets below:

