Uncategorized

Did Nicki Minaj & Eminem just reveal they are Dating?

Nicki Minaj presenting Eminem with the Best Rap Album Award at the 2011 Grammys

Grammys

Here comes a power couple we never expected. It seems there is a relationship between rappers Nicki Minaj and Eminem, or so they have led us to believe.

While trying to promote a new song she just released with YG, 2 Chainz & Big Sean, Nicki Minaj had posted video rapping along to her part of the song where she bragged about bagging an “EM” (Eminem). She wrote, “#BIGBANK OUT NOW!!!!!! @[email protected] @bigsean 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Told’em I met Slim Shady. Bagged a EM!!! 🤑💵💸🤫

#BIGBANK OUT NOW!!!!!! @yg @2chainz @bigsean 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Told’em I met Slim Shady. Bagged a EM!!! 🤑💵💸🤫

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

A fan then popped up in the comment section to ask if she was dating Eminem to which she replied simply “yes“. This sparked a frenzy among her fans as they sought to verify if she was playing with them or not. Eminem them popped up saying “girl you know it’s true…

See screenshots below:


Do you think the rappers are just kidding or it’s the real deal?

—Eminem


You may also like

Osinbajo’s position is threatened – Buhari

What Late Aisha Abimbola Told Actor Afeez Owo Before Her Death

Morgan Freeman Apologises after being accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

You hate Buhari because he distanced himself from you – Nigerians troll Senator Sani

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 22nd May

Maheeda is envious of her daughter’s body, says she will delete her IG account

Linda Ikeji Pregnant, Shares Baby Bump Photos

TECHHIVE HUB LAUNCHES WITH AFFORDABLE OFFICE SPACES

”If a doctored video is the only reason you have to say the IGP is not brilliant, then you are delusional” – PPRO Dolapo Badmus says.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *