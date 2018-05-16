Didn’t You Also Steal the Presidency and the entire Treasury in 1983? FFK Blasts Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari revealed how he was ousted out of power well he was Nigeria’s military head of state. Buhari also recalled how he was eventually imprisoned for three years by a military government that succeeded him.

Buhari’s reign as Nigeria’s military ruler ended in August 1985 following a palace coup led by his Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Babangida. The president said this while speaking at the commissioning of new office complex for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Reacting to Buhari’s statement, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode said Buhari himself was corrupt for ousting out a a democratically-elected govt. and ‘stole’ the Presidency and entire treasury.

Here is what he wrote

Yesterday @MBuhari lamented about how he was detained for 3 years in 1985 for "fighting corruption". He forgot that he staged a coup d'etat in 1983, toppled a democratically-elected govt. and STOLE the Presidency and entire treasury. What could be more corrupt than that?…1/2 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 16, 2018

… If his coup had failed he would have been court-martialled, tied to the stake and shot for military insurrecion, mutiny and treason and not just put under house arrest for 3 years. He should count himself lucky and not talk about history because he has much to answer for. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 16, 2018

Some people while reacting to FFK’s statement supported th PDP cheiftain saying Buhari must have been talking only to his gullible supporters. See what they wrote;

Buhari is suffering from memory loss, he talks to justify his incapability and incompetency. The man has got no clue to governance. — ogbeide simeon (@SimeonOgbeide) May 16, 2018

Buhari was talking to his gullible supporters not the rest of us,these people belief anything their demi-god says. — Oduh Oduh (@oduhj1) May 16, 2018