Politics, Trending

Didn’t You Also Steal the Presidency and the entire Treasury in 1983? FFK Blasts Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari revealed how he was ousted out of power well he was Nigeria’s military head of state. Buhari also recalled how he was eventually imprisoned for three years by a military government that succeeded him.

Buhari’s reign as Nigeria’s military ruler ended in August 1985 following a palace coup led by his Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Babangida. The president said this while speaking at the commissioning of new office complex for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Reacting to Buhari’s statement, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode said Buhari himself was corrupt for ousting out a a democratically-elected govt. and ‘stole’ the Presidency and entire treasury.

Here is what he wrote

Some people while reacting to FFK’s statement supported th PDP cheiftain saying Buhari must have been talking only to his gullible supporters. See what they wrote;


You may also like

Nigeria’s future is very bright – Buhari

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th May

No word from Buhari as nPDP’s ultimatum expires

Military collude with Armed band to Kill Nigerians: Now TY Danjuma has been vindicated – Reno Omokri

Sadly Buhari Went to Jigawa to Commission Borehole – PDP

Instead of Addressing Problems, Buhari organises and attends political rallies – PDP

GTBank Launches Redesigned Corporate Website

Recharge your Body and Phone in the Lucozade Airtime Promotion

FINALLY WON MY MOTHER-IN-LAW OVER

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *