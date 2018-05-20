News

Dino Melaye Mocks APC After Returning To Social Media

The senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye is back on social media followig his dramatic ordeal in the hands of police officers.

The lawmaker took to his Twitter handle to add his voice on the growing dissent in his party, the All Progressives Congress. Dino while mocking the party over the violent congressess taking place in the different parts of the country, wrote:

“Congratulations to the 72 new State Chairmen of APC. Every where na double double. What a blessed party!!!” Dino wrote.

-TORI


