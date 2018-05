Dino Melaye relaxing

Controversial senator representing Kogi West in the Senate, Dino Melaye has shared a photo of himself relaxing on his hospital bed.

The politician who seems not to be deterred by his current predicament shared the photo on his Instagram page writing: “Refuelling for the next level. God pass man any day. They have been baptized with the spirit of ERROR.”

