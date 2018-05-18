Local News

Dino Melaye Speaks On Police Illegal Arrest & Embarrassment As He Recuperates

Senator Dino Melaye has opened up on his travails with the Nigerian Police, saying that four years ago, court awarded N10 million damage to him and is yet to pay him until today.
 

Dino Melaye

The embattled Senator representing Kogi West constituency, Dino Melaye, who was recently granted bail and had his case adjourned indefinitely in his ongoing case with the Nigerian Police, has taken to social media to call them out again.

The influential politician and chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), shared a photo which show him being harrased by Police officials and wrote;

 

“Police illegal arrest and harassment did not start now. This was four years ago. Where Court awarded 10 million naira damage to me that Police is yet to pay.

 

“Fear not him that can destroy or damage the body,fear only Him that can destroy both the body and the Spirit. My Spirit and resolve is unshakable.”


Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Ebola Outbreak: Tension Grows As 45 Cases Are Recorded, 25 People Already Confirmed Dead

Public Embarrassment: Popular Singer Left Shocked After A Man Ripped-off Her Wig In The Streets (Photos)

BBNaija: These Pictures Of BamBam Will Make You Fall In Love (Photos)

Wow! Check Out Stunning Pre-Wedding Photos Of Comedian Ajebo

Unidentified Woman Found In Ogun State After Suffering Memory Loss (Photos)

Men’s Faces Turn Red As They Aggressively Slap Each Other In Bizarre Russian Slapping Competition (Photos)

How 2 Women Were Lured To Pay N389k For 9 Bottles Of ‘Holy Water’ To Cure Their Bad Luck

INEC Releases Official List Of Candidates To Contest In Ekiti Governorship Election

See The ‘Modern’ Kiosk Provided By Lagos State Government (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *