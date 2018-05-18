Dino Melaye Speaks On Police Illegal Arrest & Embarrassment As He Recuperates

Senator Dino Melaye has opened up on his travails with the Nigerian Police, saying that four years ago, court awarded N10 million damage to him and is yet to pay him until today.

Dino Melaye

The embattled Senator representing Kogi West constituency, Dino Melaye, who was recently granted bail and had his case adjourned indefinitely in his ongoing case with the Nigerian Police, has taken to social media to call them out again.

The influential politician and chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), shared a photo which show him being harrased by Police officials and wrote;

“Police illegal arrest and harassment did not start now. This was four years ago. Where Court awarded 10 million naira damage to me that Police is yet to pay.

“Fear not him that can destroy or damage the body,fear only Him that can destroy both the body and the Spirit. My Spirit and resolve is unshakable.”