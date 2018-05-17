Disabled driver spotted driving a danfo in Lagos (Photo)

A Lagos commuter couldn’t believe her eyes when she noticed that the driver of a bus she got into had no legs.
According to her, his driving was reckless.
Sharing the photos on twitter, she wrote;
Y’all so the other day, I got into this Danfo from Ojota to Town Planning b/stop and behold the driver: ….
I was too dazed to jump down from the bus omg.
LAGOS!!!!!
In as much as we would love to laud his ingenuity, let’s take into consideration how this defies a lot of traffic laws.
He would of course not have a driving license and not to forget the state the vehicle is.
Also, a very reckless driver. Super reckless!
So no. Not entirely “IT”
😭😭😭😭
See more photos below:
— KenniiPeperempe (@aburoPosh) May 16, 2018
