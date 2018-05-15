DJ Big N Ft. Don Jazzy & Kiss Daniel – My Dear

Mavin Records Official Disc Jockey, DJ Big N teams up with his label boss Don Jazzy & FlyBoi Inc General Kiss Daniel on new song tagged “My Dear”.

“My Dear” is the 3rd song DJ Big N debuts off the year, The track which features the most wanted on a hit track, Kiss Daniel was effortlessly produced by Don Jazzy himself who also laid some emotional vocals from the Alleged Linda Ikeji’s Boyfriend.

Meanwhile, “My Dear” was announced by DJ Big N after the massive success of “I’m In Love” which features Reekado Banks.

Listen and Enjoy!



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Dj-Big-N-My-Dear-ft-Don-Jazzy-Kiss-Daniel.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

Leave a Comment…

comments