DJ Cuppy, Mr Eazi & His Girlfriend Temi Otedola Party Together In London (Photos)

 

Temi Otedola, Eazi and DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy, Mr Eazi & his girlfriend Temi Otedola partied together in London.

The romance between Temi and Eazi appears to be waxing stronger despite the popular view that they might not last together.

The photos of the lovebirds was shared by DJ Cuppy with the caption, “Congrats to my bro @MrEazi on an AMAZING night! What a party!  #LondonTown #FamilyFirst”

Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, better known by his stage name Mr Eazi, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. He is presently 26 years old.

