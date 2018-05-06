DJ Sose ‘Removes’ Trademark Face Tattoo As He Weds His Long-term Lover (Photos)

DJ Sose

The Nigerian DJ made popular for his skill and trademark facial tattoo, tied the knot with his girlfriend, Olamide yesterday Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Sose also had his traditional wedding two days ago, on Thursday, May 3, 2018. There have been arguments on social media whether he actually removed the tattoos or probably used a concealer to hide it. Some people in the know believe his tattoos were not permanent ones as he kept changing the pattern at will.

Meanwhile, OAP and a former Big Brother Africa host, Ik Osakioduwa was present at the ceremony as he was one of the groomsmen.

See photos from the wedding which was graced by family, friends and well-wishers including celebrities:

