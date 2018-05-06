Unlisted

DJ Sose ‘Removes’ Trademark Face Tattoo As He Weds His Long-term Lover (Photos)

 

DJ Sose

The Nigerian DJ made popular for his skill and trademark facial tattoo, tied the knot with his girlfriend, Olamide yesterday Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Sose also had his traditional wedding two days ago, on Thursday, May 3, 2018. There have been arguments on social media whether he actually removed the tattoos or probably used a concealer to hide it. Some people in the know believe his tattoos were not permanent ones as he kept changing the pattern at will.

Meanwhile, OAP and a former Big Brother Africa host, Ik Osakioduwa was present at the ceremony as he was one of the groomsmen.

See photos from the wedding which was graced by family, friends and well-wishers including celebrities:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Sir Alex Ferguson Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery

Violence, Confusion As APC Holds Ward Congresses

I Miss Being Held, Kissed And Touched – Tonto Dikeh Reacts After Heavy Rain

Buhari Has Managed The Economy Better Than GEJ, Obasanjo – Ajimobi

So Beautiful: Miss Intercontinental Africa Releases Indian-Inspired Photos

#BBNaija: Collins Makes Final Decision On Romance With Nina

Mystery Man Causes Serious Stir At The Headies (Photo)

2019: Why We Won’t Endorse Buhari For Second Term – ACF

So Interesting: Lady Recreates Kcee Limpopo’s Swimming Pool Photoshoot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *