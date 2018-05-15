Local News

Do You Want To Go And Study More Insult? – P-square’s Paul Okoye Blasts Instagram Troll

 

Paul Okoye

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye a.k.a Rude Boy of the defunct P-square group, has taken to his Instagram page to put a social media troll on blast.

Paul in the Instagram post, revealed how someone who has been trolling him, sent him a personal message, begging for tuition fees.

He wrote: “Asin this life is very funny…some dude has been insulting me for over 6month..on my post, dm and Twitter on a daily basis ‘vanity upon vanity’. So early this morning he ‘s begging me for skol fees..asin you want to go and study “

Paul added; “This is not karma Na karma senior brother. #deletingsoon.”

See the post in full below;

