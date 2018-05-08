Unlisted

Dogara Condemns Nigeria Police For Operating Like ‘A Sort Of Upgraded Barbarians’

Yakubu Dogara

Dogara was unhappy with the way and manner the police treated Senator Dino Melaye’s case.

The Speaker described the action and treatment of Nigerian Police as unacceptable and ”a sort of upgraded barbarians”.

“Nigeria is a democracy. Nigeria Police must operate within the ambit of the rule of law and due process. It’s unacceptable for police to continue to operate like a clan of tribesmen, a sort of upgraded barbarians”. Dogara said yesterday.

See his tweet: 

