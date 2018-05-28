Local News

Domestic Violence: Nursing Mother Attacked And Brutalized By Her Husband In Anambra (Photos)

 

The victim

Ifeanyi Orakwue, an On-Air-Personality at Radio Sapientia 95.3 FM in Onitsha, Anambra state, has taken to the social networking platform to share some pictures of a woman who was brutalized and maltreated by husband.

The woman who just put to bed was captured on camera in her injured face and swollen eyes while breastfeeding her new baby.

Ifeanyi who blasted men who usually abuse their wives, wrote; “IMAGINE WHAT A MAN DID TO HIS WIFE WHO JUST PUT TO BED…

 

FELLOW MEN, I SWEAR, IF YOU BEAT MY SISTER LIKE THIS, I WILL BREAK YOUR LEGS… (I MEAN YOUR 2 LEGS) NONSENSE!!!

 

MUCH LOVE FROM THE HUGEST MAN ALIVE… TUFIAKWA SOME MEN!”

