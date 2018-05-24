Local News

Domestic Violence: Pretty Lady Who Was Brutally Scarred By Her Lover Shares Her Story (Photos)

 

The domestic violence victim, Tiera

A female domestic violence victim identified as Tiera Pinkston, has taken to the social networking platform, Twitter (@astrog1rll) to share her shocking story as reveals that she has summoned the courage to call the police on her abuser after months of abuse.

The young lady who shared her story and photos of the injury inflicted on her, said her relationship was a loving one for the most part until her lover turned abusive months ago.

The man, who she said is well respected in their community, busted her chin and she had to get stitches. She had stayed and kept silent about the abuse and even went as far as covering up for the man by lying to her family that the injury was an accident.

Read her emotional story below;

