Entertainment

‘Domestic violence thrives when women refuse to willingly submit to their husbands’ – Ex-beauty queen, Beauty Istifanus reveals

The issue of domestic violence in most Nigerian homes have been on the rise for sometime now and while a man will raise his hands on the woman he claims to love for various reasons, former Miss Ambassador for Peace, Beauty Istifanus has revealed that it is actually the women’s fault.

Giving her own take on the matter in a chat with Vanguard, Beauty said the issue of domestic  violence have continued to be on the increase because more women have refused to submit to their men.

She says she is unapologetic in her belief that women are inferior to men and that gender equality is impossible.

Her words:

Gender equality is not possible in this part of the world because men are superior to women. This is my own opinion and I’m unapologetic about it. The major cause of domestic violence in homes today is the unwillingness of the wife to be submissive to her husband, thereby bringing friction between them. My advice to women is that they should be submissive to their husbands and in return, they will be respected.

-Akpraise


You may also like

Music: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft. Mr Eazi & Skales – Halima

Wizkid’s first Baby Mama, Shola subtly accuses him of being a deadbeat father?

Eniola Badmus blasts fan who criticized her make-up in new photo

Tonto Dikeh & Toyin Lawani step out in N400,000 embellished D&G sunglasses

‘I Still Don’t Believe I Am Alive’ – Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion 3 Year Ago, Shares New Photos

What Happened When We Met Tekno – Danfo Drivers

‘Mugu Yahoo Boys Dupe The Whites And Use the Same Money to Buy From Them’- Seun Kuti

#BBNaija: Tobi crashes a wedding and the bride can’t contain herself, abandons her groom (Video)

Eniola Badmus blast troll who criticized her make-up in new photo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *