‘Domestic violence thrives when women refuse to willingly submit to their husbands’ – Ex-beauty queen, Beauty Istifanus reveals

The issue of domestic violence in most Nigerian homes have been on the rise for sometime now and while a man will raise his hands on the woman he claims to love for various reasons, former Miss Ambassador for Peace, Beauty Istifanus has revealed that it is actually the women’s fault.

Giving her own take on the matter in a chat with Vanguard, Beauty said the issue of domestic violence have continued to be on the increase because more women have refused to submit to their men.

She says she is unapologetic in her belief that women are inferior to men and that gender equality is impossible.

Her words:

Gender equality is not possible in this part of the world because men are superior to women. This is my own opinion and I’m unapologetic about it. The major cause of domestic violence in homes today is the unwillingness of the wife to be submissive to her husband, thereby bringing friction between them. My advice to women is that they should be submissive to their husbands and in return, they will be respected.

-Akpraise