Don Jazzy Poses With White Bentley Continental

Clearly, the most talked about car brand of late in Nigeria is the Bentley, and if we are not mistaken, Don Jazzy may have acquired his too.

Well, not to be left out, superstar producer, songwriter and Mavin records head, Michael Collins Ajereh, more popularly known as Don Jazzy, got into the Bentley frenzy.

He recently shared a picture of himself via instagram standing in front of his white Bentley Continental Flying Spur. This particular brand of Bentley has a Nigerian market value of about N25 million.

Don Jazzy captioned the post thus:“I no rub cream for leg, no vex. At least the leg white pass the b…”