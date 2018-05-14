Entertainment, Gossip

Don Jazzy shares rare photo of his mum, wishes her a happy mother’s day

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy shared photos of his mum today wishing her a happy mother’s day!!

See a photo of his mum and dad together:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Two Nigerian Lesbians celebrate their 2nd year anniversary (photos)

Amber Rose sparks dating rumors after being spotted with 17-year-old rapper Lil Pump (Video/Photo)

“My father is full of sh*t “- Nigerian Lady Queeneth says

Lovely photos from Zainab Balogun’s traditional wedding

Former BBNaija housemates Efe & Kbrule make case for fraudsters

More photos from Zainab Balogun’s traditional engagement

Ifu Ennada & Bambam visit Senator Florence Ita Giwa at her home

Rico Swavey shares new photos, his female fans go wild!

Mo Abudu celebrates as her son graduates from Duke University (photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *