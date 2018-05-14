Don Jazzy shares rare photo of his mum, wishes her a happy mother’s day

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy shared photos of his mum today wishing her a happy mother’s day!!

See a photo of his mum and dad together:

I think what our industry needs now is more song writers. We have too many artists as it is. — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) May 11, 2018

Not all of us will blow as artists. — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) May 11, 2018

Maybe u haven’t blown cos u think you have what it takes to be an artist. When you could be a mega song writer. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) May 11, 2018

Actually the music industry has soooo many positions to fill other than being on stage. And I know some of you have the skills. — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) May 11, 2018

I am working on something. And when I’m done I can guarantee some of you will make more money than most artists just being a dope song writer. — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) May 11, 2018

Leave a Comment…

comments