Local News

Don Jazzy Shares Rare Photo Of His Mum Wishing Her A Happy Mother’s Day

Don Jazzy

Nigerian record producer, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy owner of Mavin Records boss, has taken to social media to praise his mother on Mother’s day.

The musician took to his Instagram page and wrote “I love you more than I can ever caption mum.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Fayemi Begs Ekiti People For Forgiveness

Photo Of Robbers Who Steal From Prostitutes In Ogun And Sell To Prostitutes In Lagos

Most Wanted Kidnapper, ‘Rambo’ Who Operates With Two AK-47s Finally Arrested (Photos)

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Mobbed By Fans In Sierra Leone (Photos)

Breaking News: Gunmen Attack Nigerian Airforce Helipad In Yenagoa, Kill Airman

Allegri Rules Himself Out Of Race To Replace Wenger

Super 7: Check Out The African Footballers With The Most Expensive Cars

Revealed: How States Withdrew N593bn From Federation Account In 3 Months

Handsome Young Man Who Graduated From College As A Virgin Tells His Story With New Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *