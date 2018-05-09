Local News

Donald Duke’s Daughter, Xerona, And Her Husband, DJ Caise Kick Off Exotic Honeymoon In Maldives

Donald Duke’s daughter, Xerona and her husband, Derin ‘DJ Caise’ Philips have begun their honeymoon.

The newly married couple whose wedding caused some stir on social media, flew to the Maldives for the exotic honeymoon.

LIB reports that the couple stayed put in Nigeria until Xerona’s sister, Nela was done with her own traditional wedding before flying out to the exotic location. 

