News

Donald Trump Barred from Blocking Twitter users Who Criticize Him

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that President Donald Trump has to stop blocking people on Twitter because it violates the First Amendment — the first time the courts have had to weigh in on presidential tweets.

Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald, a judge in the Southern District of New York appointed by President Bill Clinton, ruled that Trump blocking Twitter users from his @realDonaldTrump account because he disagrees with their views infringes on those users’ First Amendment rights because the president’s Twitter account is a public forum.

Instead, Buchwald suggested, Trump could just mute his critics instead.

The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University filed the suit, along with a handful of individuals whom Donald Trump blocked. Dan Scavino, Trump’s social media guru who has access to the Twitter account, was also named in the suit. (As was Hope Hicks, but she’s since left, and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who actually doesn’t have access to the president’s Twitter account, according to the judge.)

While this Twitter lawsuit is probably low on the list of Trump’s lawsuits and legal issues, it underscores how deeply Trump and his Twitter account are intertwined. Blocking is unconstitutional. But Trump can mute all he wants.

The judge ruled that the president’s Twitter account is a public forum, just like a public park might be.

-Ebiwali


Tags

You may also like

Police arrest 73 year old man for forcefully impregnating a 14-year old girl

Cholera Kills 16 In Adamawa, Kano, 176 Hospitalised

Cult Member Kills Rival, Sells Palms For N5,000

24-yr-old Kenyan lady jailed for 15 yrs for defiling 16-yr-old boy

SARS operatives seen learning how to scam from suspected fraudsters after arresting them (Video)

Man Claims Strange Thing Appeared From The Sky, During the Catholics Burial in Benue, Shares Photos

Imposter Who Poses as a Minister to Extort Lagosians Arrested (See His Face)

Fiver Men Arrested and Charged to Court for Raping and Video Taping a Girl

Governor Asks Bet9ja, Nairabet Agents To Leave His State

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *