Local News

Don’t Accept PDP’s Apologies – Obasanjo Tells Nigerians

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has again hit the camps of the major political parties in Nigeria, PDP and APC, in his latest utterances.
 

Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday declared that President Muhammadu Buhari, and his All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled government have been taking “Nigerians for fools.”

Obasanjo who lamented that the fortunes of most Nigerians have taken a turn for the worse in the last three years despite claims to the contrary by Buhari and APC, called for concerted efforts from people to send them packing in 2019.

The ex – President who made this known while briefing reporters at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, also announced that his Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) has adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a political platform to achieve the dream of changing the current state of governance at all levels in the country come 2019.

He also warned people not accept the call for forgiveness by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for taking Nigerians for a ride, saying while the party had sought forgiveness, it did not deemed it fit to discipline members who used eight years to bring woes upon the country through poor governance.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Pandemonium As Armed Men With Knives And Guns Storm Mosque, Slit The Throats Of Worshipers

CBN Gives Instruction To Customers On Dirty Naira Notes

Heartbreaking! Pretty Student Shot Dead By Unknown Assailant Few Weeks To Her 22nd Birthday (Photos)

Good Life: Rolls-Royce Unveils Its First Luxury SUV (Photos)

Too Bloody! 10 Notorious Armed Bandits Killed In Brutal Battle With Soldiers In Adamawa (Photos)

Notorious Killers Who Murdered 46 People At A Burial In Zamfara Captured (Photos)

Barca Or Madrid? Mohamed Salah Finally Speaks On His Future Ahead of Champions League Final

Wow! Ex BBNaija Housemate Vandora Becomes A ‘Hausa Bride’ In Beautiful New Photos

Why Temporary Break-up Is Good For Your Relationship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *