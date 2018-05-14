Don’t be fooled: See Real Reason Why Senate Invited IGP Idris – Police

The Nigerian police force has revealed the one and only reason why the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, who has been branded an ‘enemy of democracy’ by the Nigerian Senate was invited twice. IG Idris on two occasions turned down the senate’s invitation to come answer for the drama surrounding Senator Dino Melaye’s arrest and the killings in the country.

The police said the Inspector General of Police was not invited in respite of the spate of killings in the country but was mainly invited to clear controversies concerning Melaye’s arrest.

They made this assertion via their official twitter handle and here is what they shared

IGP WAS INVITED TO THE SENATE BECAUSE OF SENATOR DINO MELAYE’s SAGA AND NOT ON SECURITY CONCERNS; NIGERIA POLICE FORCE INSISTS. pic.twitter.com/Og7it6Z5Z0 — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) May 14, 2018

See what Nigerians have to say

NPF&IGP have nothing to proof to us did he obey Buhari when he was ordered to move to bunue? — Ajala Adewale (@Ajala58) May 14, 2018

For whatever reason he was invited, the law gives @NGRSenate that power, and failure to appear shows the lawlessness of the Nigerian police in this administration, and the weakness of the executives @AsoRock . — Eno (@i_am_Eno) May 14, 2018

Why did the IGP not honor the invitation. The first time he delegated people and they where turned down. If he loved the country and was for democracy he should have honored the invitation. He is definitely too big to be summoned. — OlajideA (@obzcurio1) May 14, 2018