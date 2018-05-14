Politics, Trending

Don’t be fooled: See Real Reason Why Senate Invited IGP Idris – Police

The Nigerian police force has revealed the one and only reason why the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, who has been branded an ‘enemy of democracy’ by the Nigerian Senate was invited twice. IG Idris on two occasions turned down the senate’s invitation  to come answer for the drama surrounding Senator Dino Melaye’s arrest and the killings in the country.

The police said the Inspector General of Police was not invited in respite of the spate of killings in the country but was mainly invited to clear controversies concerning Melaye’s arrest.

They made this assertion via their official twitter handle and here is what they shared

 

