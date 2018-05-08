Entertainment

“Don’t Wear Anything To Bed”- Nigerian Lady Advises Men With Unfaithful Wives

A Nigerian lady identified as Uche Favour on Facebook took to her Facebook page to advise on what to do when their wife starts cheating.

Read what she wrote;
“Men as soon as your wife starts cheating, just know there’s something that you are not doing, go down on your knees and pray, don’t let another man break your home. Always appear neat the way you were the very first time you approached her and don’t yell at her all the time, show her care and love so that she will not look outside, sometimes walk around naked and don’t wear anything to bed, always try to catch her attention. Thanks and God bless.”


You may also like

The G.O.A.T! 9ice Covers Taylor Live Magazine’s Latest Issue

Please respect the mother of my child – Teddy A begs

Check out these epic throwback photos of busty Instagram slaymama, Roman Goddess

Timaya Reveals Why He Doesn’t Show Off His Girlfriend Like Davido

Davido Reacts To Viral Photo Of Chioma And Cee-c

I Have Very Small Chest Because I Was A Footballer – Beautiful Ghanaian Actress Says (Photos)

”If You Love Oral S3x Open Up And Tell Your Partner” – Tonto Dike Advises Followers

Rihanna Wears Elaborate Dress and Papal Mitre to 2018 Met Gala

Denrele Edun causes controversy as he finally admits his s3xuality

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *