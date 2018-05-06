Entertainment, Gossip

Dorcas Shola Fapson Shouts ‘Ojoro’ Before Announcing Wizkid winner at Headies



Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson who was rumoured to be in a relationship with Wizkid earlier this year, shouted “Ojoro” before announcing Wizkid winner of the Best Music Video category at the Headies .



Here’s the video that has just gone viral, though the actress has come out to say its not what we think!


