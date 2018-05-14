Double Blessing: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 21 Years Of Barrenness (Photos)

A Nigerian couple are currently reeling in joy over their new status as proud parents of twins, as they prove that with patience and prayers, nothing is impossible.

The proud parents (Source: Facebook/ Ephraim Ononye)

A Nigerian couple who are currently having a double celebration as they welcomed a set of healthy twins; a boy and a girl, after 21 years of waiting, has proven yet again that with patience and prayers, nothing is impossible.

The father of the latest twins Pastor Ephraim Ononye, took to their church’s Facebook group page to post photos of his bundles of joy and also shared the good news.

The set of twins (Source: Facebook/ Ephraim Ononye)

He wrote: “21 years of midnight cry ends with twin baby. Even in our unbelief, God is still faithful…More children are still coming to this family.

“I feel like crying…Who will belief our report, and the hand of god will be revealed on him? Faithful God, we bless your name..Welcome to this miracle children and congratulations to mama and Papa.”