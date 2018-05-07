Nigerian Music

Download Music: Korede Bello – Sote

Mavin Records Superstar Korede Bello released a hit single titled “Sote”, the track is a loved one and it is anticipated to be accepted by lovers of korede music “Walk it” was is last hit single and its making wave around town The new single “sote” was produced perfectly by Mavin In House Producer Baby Fresh and this is Melodious.

 

DOWNLOAD


