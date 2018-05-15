DR. PHILOMINA UYOVIRUME OFUAFO (FRS) TO CHAIR THE 2018 PRIDE WOMEN CONFERENCE

Dr. Philomina Ofuafo, a lecturer in the Department of Creative Arts at the University of Lagos, is an accomplished academic. She holds a BA Hons from the University of Calabar, as well as an MA in African Studies and a PhD in Iconography/Symbolism both from the University of Ibadan. She is a member of various professional bodies, including the Academic Excellence Society of Nigeria, Society of Nigerian Artist, African Cultural Society of Arts, Religion in Society Research Network, International Society of Art, among others. She is also a Fellow of Society of Research Academics (FRS).

Dr. Ofuafo has held various positions in religious and pious Christian societies and organisations, including Coordinator of the Ikeja Deanery Catholic Women Organisation, Chairperson of the Laity council of Catholic Church of the Presentation, Secretary of St. Agnes Parish Catholic Women Organisation, and Secretary of St. Agnes Parish Laity Council. She is the current Assistant General Secretary of the Lagos Archdiocesan Catholic Women Organisation.

Dr. Ofuafo is also a writer and has contributed to several research papers.

Dr. Mrs. Philomina Ofuafo is married with children.

The Pride Women Conference, with the motto Emotional well-being is our goal, is scheduled to hold this Friday on May 18, 2018 at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Victoria Island, Lagos. The theme of the 2018 conference is Women: Work, Relationship and Marriage – The Conversation Continues.

The speakers lined up for this year’s event are:

Maymunah Kadiri, the celebrity shrink, will be speaking on Everyone Has Some Madness in Them – Why Mental Health Issues Should Not Be Stigmatised.

Barrister Nneka Juliet Ezeani, a relationship expert, will be speaking on Single and Searching – Steps to Take, Pitfalls to Avoid.

Oluwatoyin ‘Bode-Abass, a wellness, nutrition, weight management and lifestyle consultant, will be speaking on When Conception is a Challenge – The Arduous Journey from Infertility to Motherhood.

Patricia Dzifa Mensah-Larkai, a communication and leadership coach, corporate trainer, public speaker and mentor, will be speaking on Encouraging Positive Competition Hinged on Collaboration Among Women.

Bolaji Okusaga, a strategy and brand expert with wide experience in the media, marketing, public relations and banking, will share his insights on The Mind of a Man.

Temi Aboderin-Alao, designer, plus size activist, CEO of Goldencurvy agency and the founder of the first-ever Plus Size Fashion Week Africa, will be speaking on Creating a Positive Atmosphere: the Key to Healthy Emotional Well-being.

Yolanda George-David, Medical doctor, humanitarian, media personality and 2018 Vlisco Ambassador will tell us How to cope when life throws you a major curve

The 2018 conference is billed to live up to its motto by addressing how we can attain a healthy balance in life and work.