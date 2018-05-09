Local News

Drama As Angry APC Members Publicly Set Fire To Their Brooms In Kaduna (Photos)

Apparently disgruntled with the state of things in Nigeria as well the chaos within their party, some very angry members of the All Progressive Congress, APC, have set their rooms on fire.

Local reports show that the incident happened earlier today in Zankuwa, Southern Kaduna.

Many young men were reportedly see swinging their rooms in the air before dipping them into a burning flame on the ground, destroying the sticks.

The party members set their rooms on fire in protest of the chaotic state of the APC and the sad state of Nigeria which is headed by the APC powered presidency.

See another photo below:

