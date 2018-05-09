Drama As Car Tumbles And Falls Upside Down Opposite LASTMA Office In Lagos (Photos)

Photos have shown the scene of a car accident which happened recently in Lagos state.
The lone accident is said to have occurred at Oshodi, opposite LASTMA Office inward Anthony at night yesterday.
Local reports show that the car tumbled when the driver lost control of the vehicle after reaching maximum speed at the wrong place.
As at the time of filing this report, no casualties have been recorded.
Reports show that officials of the Lagos state safety teams were prompt to the scene to help the victims.
See more photos below:
