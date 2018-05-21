Drama As Court Orders Arrest Of Ex-Presidential Panel Investigator…You Won’t Believe Why

Accordintg to The Nation, the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Monday ordered the arrest of a sacked private investigator for Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Mr. Victor Uwajeh.

The SPIPRPP recently sacked Uwajeh, who is the Chief Investigator of the United Kingdom-based Global Private Investigators, for not disclosing that there were pending criminal charges against him as of the time it engaged him.

Justice John Tsoho, on Monday, issued an arrest warrant against him following his repeated refusal to attend court to face his trial criminal charges preferred against him by the Attorney-General of the Federation’s office.

Prosecuting counsel, Mr. Kayode Alilu, had orally applied to the judge to order Uwajeh’s arrest.

The office of the AGF had since September 19, 2017 filed four counts against him.

