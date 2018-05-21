Local News

Drama As Court Orders Arrest Of Ex-Presidential Panel Investigator…You Won’t Believe Why

Accordintg to The Nation, the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Monday ordered the arrest of a sacked private investigator for Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Mr. Victor Uwajeh.

The SPIPRPP recently sacked  Uwajeh, who is the Chief Investigator of the United Kingdom-based Global Private Investigators, for not disclosing that there were pending criminal charges against him as of the time it engaged him.

Justice John Tsoho, on Monday, issued an arrest warrant against him following his repeated refusal to attend court to face his trial criminal charges preferred against him by the Attorney-General of the Federation’s office.

Prosecuting counsel, Mr. Kayode Alilu, had orally applied to the judge to order Uwajeh’s arrest.

The office of the AGF had since September 19, 2017 filed four counts against him.

Details later.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Photos Of Curvy Actress, Daniella Okeke At The Palace Of Versailles In France

2019: Obasanjo Meets Afenifere Leaders In Ondo State

Mercy Johnson And Her Kids Look Fabulous in Matching Outfits (Photos)

Arteta Could Reject Arsenal Job Following New Development

How Liverpool Can Beat Real Madrid At The Champions League Final – Xabi Alonso Speaks Up

La Liga Legend, Iniesta Names Three Players That Can Replace Him At Barcelona

Charms, Fake Dollars And More: Photos Of Three One-Chance Operators Including A Woman Nabbed In Lagos

Fernando Torres Headlines Atletico Squad For Nigeria

Champions League Final: ‘Ronaldo Spends Too Much Time On His Bum’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *