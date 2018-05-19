Drama As Governor Denies APC Use Of Stadium For Its State Congress

APC

The Henry Dickson-led government in Bayelsa state has reportedly denied the All Progressives Congress (APC) use of the multipurpose hall within the stadium for its state congress.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Mr Preye Aganaba, a member of APC National Convention Committee, said on Friday in Abuja that the Bayelsa Government was doing everything possible to frustrate the conduct of APC State Congress slated for today.

He said the party in Bayelsa applied for the use of the facility officially and added that the state government has no reasons to deny APC the use of the stadium.

“It is true that the state government is denying us the use of stadium for our state congress meant to take place in Bayelsa today.

“We have properly applied and we were not told that the facility will not be available for us. To our surprise, up till now the state government has refused to approve the facility for us,´´ he said.

He added that the APC in Bayelsa had been peaceful and orderly as revealed in its just concluded Ward and Local Government Congresses.

He said that there was an assurance that Saturday´s state congress would be crisis free.

“The government must be told that we are all indigenes of the state, we are not foreigners.

“We have right to association and to belong to any political party of our choice, so we don’t deserve to be treated like outcasts,” he said.

He, therefore, urged the state government to have a rethink, adding that it would amount to political intolerance if the state government refused APC the use of a public place such as the stadium.

