Drama As Robber Is Caught Disguising As Sick Man To Steal At A Hospital (Photos)

The young man was caught in the act

A young man has been nabbed in the act after stealing at a hospital.

The suspected robber who apparently thought he could outsmart patients and authorities at the hospital in Kaduna state, was apprehended during the failed operation.

Local reports show that the young man pretended he was sick and gained access into the men’s ward at the hospital. He decided to strike after patients at the ward fell asleep and stole phones and other gadgets who could lay his hands on.

He was caught right in the act and was overpowered by the hospital security who detained him before handing him over to the police.

Below are more photos of the man:

