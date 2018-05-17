Drama In Ondo As Man Kills His Girlfriend For This Alleged Offence







A middle-aged man identified as Saliu Ladayo has been arrested by the Ondo police command for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Confidence Nwama, at Oshinle Quarters in Akure.

A report by Punch revealed that the 24-year-old man said that he stabbed Nwama to death because she was always cursing and insulting him.

The 19-year-old girl was said to be writing her Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination before the unfortunate incident happened.

A source said the suspect had always complained about the deceased’s attitude towards him, reportedly saying she always abused him that he was a lazy man with a bad fortune, and as someone who could not make it in life.

The source said, “Both of them were in the house on the fateful day when an argument ensued between them and the argument led to a fight, which led the man to take a knife and stab the girl on her chest and other parts of her body.”

The source also narrated that immediately the neighbour heard the cry of the deceased, they quickly rushed into the house and found the girl in the pool of her own blood.

It was learnt that all efforts to save her life were unsuccessful, as she reportedly died before she could be taken to the hospital.

Confirming the incident, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph, said that the suspect was already in Police custody, while investigation into the matter has commenced.

“The suspect confessed that he stabbed his girlfriend because she cursed him that he will not make it in life and he had not made it; and also that things had not been going well for him and this infuriated him to take a knife and stab her.

“Like I said, we have arrested him and he will be charged to court after the investigation may have been concluded,” Joseph stated.

