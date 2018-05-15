Dramatic Photos of Police Officers And Shiite Members Clashing In Abuja

According to a report by Vanguard, a Divisional Police Crime Officer, attached to the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, was injured, Monday, following a clash between the police and El-Zakzaky supporters.

The officer, simply identified as Linus, was injured in the face when men of the Nigeria Police Force and adherents of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, otherwise known as Shiites, clashed following the denial of the group to undertake a protest rally against the continuing detention of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, by the federal government.

This was after he called for reinforcement to disperse the group.

See more photos below:

