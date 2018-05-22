Local News

Dreaded Armed Robbers Storm Pastor’s House, Steal Offering Money Contributed By Church Members

A suspect

A popular pastor, Levi Chukwudi is now counting his loses after some daredevil armed robbers raided his home at night and carted away some properties, offering money before escaping, according to a report by PM Express.

It was gathered that the robbery incident happened at the Pastor’s home located at Omoh Osaigbevo Street in Marfon area of Idimu, Lagos, where the pastor resided with his family and the robbers had hoped to steal the church’s offering money but failed.

The police did not state if the robbers injured any member of the family but said that the robbers stole properties worth an undisclosed amount of money.

It was gathered that the robbers had climbed the fence, entered into the compound, stole some items and escaped. The police however, did not state all the items stolen from the victims except some mobile phones and gadgets inside the house.

The incident was reported to the police at Idimu Division who moved into action to track the robbers. It was gathered that the efforts of the police paid off as one of the suspects, Mr. Emeka Simon was arrested and detained at the police station.

During interrogations, the police found Simon culpable and charged him before Ejigbo Magistrates court for conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Supol Kenneth Asibor alleged that the suspect and others now at large climbed the fence of the victim, burgled his house and stole many items.

He pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor did not object his bail. Thus, the Presiding Magistrate, Mr. T.O. Shomade granted Simon bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The suspect was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition. The matter was adjourned till 4 June, 2018.

