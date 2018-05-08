Dreaded Eiye Cult Leader Threatening Civilians With Gun In Bariga Lagos Arrested

In addition to previous arrests, the Lagos state Police command also arrested a notorious cult leader, Lukman Agboola, 35, alias Baggo, for threatening people with a gun at New Garage, Bariga. Police received information and tracked him to Yaba. He was trailed from there to Ogooluwa Street, Bariga, where he was arrested.







“Investigation revealed that he caused the death of one Philip Adegoke alias Major on August 21, last year. On that day, he was in the company of other deadly cultists, Rainbow, Aranze, Segun AKA Gbodon, Adekunle, Asumo, Ade and Agbara.

“The late Adegoke was stabbed to death by the aforementioned members of Eiye confraternity led by Agboola. This case would be transferred to the homicide section, State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID).

We gathered that Agboola had stabbed Adegoke to death following a disagreement over N20,000 given them by a politician. It was learnt that another cult leader had snatched the money from the politician’s hands, which caused a scuffle, and then a fight.

The police also arrested Ilesanmi Owodubi, 37 and Michael Juwon for cult related activities at Akoka and Bariga.