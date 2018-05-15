Driver Commits Suicide Over Unpaid Loan In Ondo

A man who killed himself (File photo)

A commercial bus driver stunned many people after he allegedly committed suicide. The man identified as Ayokunle reportedly took his own life at Oke Ibukun, Ondo town, Ondo State.

A report by Punch reported that Ayokunle, who was found dead in his room on Saturday, allegedly took his own life by drinking poison after he could not repay a loan he took from a cooperative society.

The source said the deceased was an executive member of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria in the town.

A member of the association, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he saw the late RTEAN member a day to his death, adding that everyone in the area was surprised to hear of the suicide.

He said, “We were surprised to hear that he died on Saturday. I saw him on Friday and there was no sign that he would be no more on Saturday; it is sad.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Femi Joseph, said the matter was not officially reported at any police station in the town.

“I have contacted police divisions in Ondo town; I was told that the matter was not reported at any station,” he said.

