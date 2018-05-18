Driver ‘Disappears’ As Lorry Kills Two In Delta

The accident scene

There’s serious tension in Delta State as a lorry on Friday knocked down two unidentified youth in Erho-Abraka community of Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the driver of the lorry ‘disappeared’ to an unknown destination.

DAILY POST reports that the lorry was on a high speed along the Abraka expressway when its brake failed and in the process, veered off the road and smashed the two young men who were from Orhia-Abraka community.

Immediately after the incident, the driver of the lorry allegedly vanished into ‘thin air’ abandoning the ill-fated vehicle.

Minutes later, men of the Nigeria Police Force, Abraka Divisional Headquarters, dashed into the scene of the incident but they returned, saying they had no vehicle to convey the remains of the deceased.

Following the ugly incident, angry youths from Orhia-Abraka blocked the expressway, attacking anyone on sight including transporters and their passengers who seemed stranded.

As at the time of filing this report, the policemen from Abraka division have returned back to the scene and they’ve evacuated the remains of the deceased to the police station.

Contacted, the Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka confirmed the report, noting that the Divisional Police Officer in Abraka was fully in charge.

DSP Aniamaka said, “The DPO has calmed the area because he was personally on ground. Normalcy has returned to the area. As for the lorry and whoever did it, the police will ensure justice is done on the matter.”

