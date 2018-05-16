Drug Abuse: Aisha Buhari Speaks On Codeine, Others

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has condemned cases of drug abuse across the country while receiving members of the Association of Lady Pharmacists at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to a statement by her media aide, Suleiman Haruna, Mrs. Buhari deplored the frequent abuse of some prescription drugs especially by women and youths, which has led to the destruction of the lives of millions of victims and called on the members of this association to play their part in the ongoing effort to protect women and youths from drug abuse.

“Government has done well by banning importation of codeine for the preparation of cough syrups as well as retailing of codeine containing cough syrups without prescription.

“There is the need for pharmacists to comply with the enforcement directive. Lady Pharmacists as mothers, have a special role in protecting women and youths against drug abuse,” she said.

Mrs. Buhari extolled members of the pharmaceutical profession for their role in research, production and dispensing of medicines that cure diseases and save lives.