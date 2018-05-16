Local News

Drug Abuse: Aisha Buhari Speaks On Codeine, Others

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has condemned cases of drug abuse across the country while receiving members of the Association of Lady Pharmacists at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
 

Aisha Buhari

Speaking while receiving members of Association of Lady Pharmacists (ALP) on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, urged pharmacists to play their part in controlling the spread of drug abuse in the country.

According to a statement by her media aide, Suleiman Haruna, Mrs. Buhari deplored the frequent abuse of some prescription drugs especially by women and youths, which has led to the destruction of the lives of millions of victims and called on the members of this association to play their part in the ongoing effort to protect women and youths from drug abuse.

 

“Government has done well by banning importation of codeine for the preparation of cough syrups as well as retailing of codeine containing cough syrups without prescription.

“There is the need for pharmacists to comply with the enforcement directive. Lady Pharmacists as mothers, have a special role in protecting women and youths against drug abuse,” she said.

Mrs. Buhari extolled members of the pharmaceutical profession for their role in research, production and dispensing of medicines that cure diseases and save lives.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Three Policemen Reportedly Killed As Gunmen Abduct Syrian National In Sokoto (Photo)

Davido’s Reaction To Girlfriend, Chioma’s New Photo Is Everything

Wedding Reception Turns To Violent Street Fight As Angry Guests Trade Heavy Blows (Photos)

2 Ritualists Caught With A Corpse In Ijebu Brutalized By Vigilante (Graphic Photos)

Arsenal On The Verge Of Making First Signing After Wenger’s Exit As Arteta Prepares To Take Over

Fire For Fire: Nigeria Air Force Neutralises Fleeing Insurgents In Borno With Powerful Air Strikes

Again, Saraki Orders IGP, Idris To Appear Before It

Chelsea Hit With FA Fine After Huddersfield Fracas

Man Stabs Beautiful 19-Year-Old Girl To Death For Refusing To Date Him (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *