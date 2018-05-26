Drunken Apprentice Mechanic Crushes Highway Sweeper’s Leg

When 34-year-old Gbenya Oluyisola left for work along Agege Motor Road, Mushin, penultimate Wednesday, little did he know he would return with one of his legs amputated.

Oluyisola works with Visionscape Limited, a newly established waste management company in the state.

Saturday PUNCH learnt that the victim and his two colleagues were packing refuse at Olorunshogo Bus Stop, Mushin, into a truck when a Honda driven by an apprentice mechanic knocked him down.

It was gathered that the mechanic, Ibrahim Muta, who was reportedly drunk, had wanted to overtake a vehicle when he lost control of the car.

The car was said to have veered into the waste truck which was parked by the roadside, cutting off the right leg of Oluyisola, who was loading waste into the truck.

While the police arrested the suspect, the victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The Ede, Osun State, indigene told the police that his boss had asked him to bring the car from the Ikeja area of the state.

He said, “I am learning mechanic on Oduduwa Street, off Odo Eran, Mushin, and will graduate by 2021. On May 9, around 3:00pm, my master sent me to go and bring a Honda car with the number plate, AKD 27 BZ from Ikeja.

“On getting to Olorunshogo Bus Stop, I wanted to overtake the vehicle in my front, but hit a truck parked by the roadside and two men. I had taken some bottles of beer before I started driving the car that day.”

A police prosecutor, Inspector A. Kotie, subsequently brought the 23-year-old before an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ogba on 10 counts bordering on reckless driving, driving without a licence and under the influence of alcohol.

Kotie told the court that the offences contravened sections 7(1), 14(1), 17(1), 18, 19, 23(c), 26(3), 29(3) and 40(6), Cap. 124, Vol. 6, Laws of Lagos State, 2012.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and elected summary trial.

The presiding magistrate, Mrs. Tanimola, granted him bail in the sum of N100,00 with two sureties in the like sum and adjourned the case till June 4, 2018 for mention.

