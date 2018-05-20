Metro News

DSS Captures Suspected Criminal With 15 Loaded AK-47 Rifles In Bauchi (Photos)

A suspected criminal has been arrested by men of the Department of State Services with 15 AK-57 guns.

A man suspected to be a criminal was yesterday arrested by men of the Department of State Services (DSS), Bauchi command. The man identified as Mr. Dokogel from Plateau state was arrested with 15 AK-47 guns loaded in his car.

He confessed to have had 5 trips from Gamborin gala in Borno sto Plateau state. He also added that he was only a messenger of one man based in Jos.

See more photos below:

-TORI


You may also like

My Late Daughter’s Danish Husband is not in Prison – Late Alizee’s father

SARS Officer Who Coerced Nigerian Woman Into Paying N5000 or Get Killed, is Arrested

Video of Policeman Struggling to Disarm NSCDC Officer Surfaces

Nigerians Troll Buhari For Not Being Invited to Royal Wedding

We Didn’t Invite Journalist Who Released IGP’s ‘transmission’ video – Police

Offa Robbery: Fresh Facts Emerge

Journalist who released IG Idris’ ‘transmission’ video ‘goes into hiding

Twitter user shows off his 21-year-old female mechanic who plies her trade in Ikorodu

IGP Idris Says You Can Search Police Before they Search You- Nigerians Say Except you want to Die

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *