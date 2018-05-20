DSS Captures Suspected Criminal With 15 Loaded AK-47 Rifles In Bauchi (Photos)

A suspected criminal has been arrested by men of the Department of State Services with 15 AK-57 guns.

A man suspected to be a criminal was yesterday arrested by men of the Department of State Services (DSS), Bauchi command. The man identified as Mr. Dokogel from Plateau state was arrested with 15 AK-47 guns loaded in his car.

He confessed to have had 5 trips from Gamborin gala in Borno sto Plateau state. He also added that he was only a messenger of one man based in Jos.

-TORI