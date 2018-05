It’s been a while since we heard something new from Duncan Mighty. He returns with a heavy collaborative effort with the man on fire – Wizkid.

The well-anticipated single is titled “Fake Love” and it was produced by the rave of the moment – Killertunes.

https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Duncan-Mighty-X-Wizkid-Fake-Love.mp3

