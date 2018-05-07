E-Money Shows Off His Executive Parlor In New Photos

E-Money
Lagos socialite and business mogul, E-Money shared photos of himself all styled up in his parlor.
E-Money has been described as one of the most stylish young men on social media who is very generous with his wealth. The setting of his sitting-room has wowed his followers.
He captioned the photo thus: “We do not think Failure …. We can’t think failure… We don’t think failure …. We can’t comprehend failure this new week…. We have a mindset…. Failure is not an option… lt doesn’t work with Our system…. IF YOU BELIEVE THAT SAY A BIG AMEN…”
