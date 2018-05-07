Politics, Trending

Eating With School Pupils: Nigerians Blast VP Osinbajo for Being a Pretender

 

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo was at Alagbaka Primary School, Akure. He visited the school to review progress of the HomegrownSchool Feeding Programme. According to Prof Osinbajo 7.6m children are being fed in 24 states already. The VP who had the pleasure of teaching some pupils of the school also had lunch with them. Osinbajo via his Twitter handle wrote;

As parents, we are always concerned about the feeding and nutrition of our children.We insist our children are fed at least once a day with nutritious meals. I understand 35 new pupils have joined this school in the last 10 days Feeding brings our kids to school.

Some Nigerians were not impressed with what they called ‘PR’ by Mr VP and went on to fire shots at him.

Reactions from Nigerians

 


