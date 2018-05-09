Politics, Trending

EBOLA: If it enters Nigeria in Buhari’s time, We’re dead – Nigerians Lament

After it swept across west Africa between 2014 and 2016, killing at least 11,000, Ebola is back again and Nigerians are scared already. Congo has confirmed that 17 people have died of the Ebola virus after a new outbreak flared up.

This was confirmed by the head of the national institute for biological research in the Democratic Republic of Congo,  Jean Jack Muyembe today.

It is the ninth time Ebola has been recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo, whose eastern Ebola river gave the deadly virus its name when it was discovered there in the 1970s.

Nigerians who are scared about the news for obvious reasons have taken to social media to lament their fears saying Nigerians are in trouble, if the virus comes to the country under this administration.

See some reactions below

 

 

 


You may also like

2019: How to get your PVC in Lagos

Dangote’s Latest World Ranking Will Blow Your Mind

IGP’s persistent refusal is a great danger to our democracy – Senate

How Reverend Father Joseph Gor was killed by suspected Fulani Herdsmen

Is this How You’d Win a Grammy? Fans Blast Tekno For Sampling Danfo Drivers’ Song

Adesina: Only Buhari Can Talk about His Health

Buhari too sick to govern, PDP says

Ebola is back: New Outbreak declared in Democratic Republic of Congo

Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Conference Lagos, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *