Local News

Ebola Outbreak: DRC Players To Face Screening Before World Cup Friendly With Nigeria

 

 Solomon Dalung

The Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung on Monday said that arrangement has been put in place to screen the national players of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Leopards, of Ebola virus before playing World Cup friendly with the Super Eagles, Punch Metro reports.

The disease has recently broke out in some parts of DRC.

But speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Dalung said that the outbreak of the disease will not stop the friendly match.

According to him, the players will be screened before leaving DRC on flight and also screened on landing in Nigeria.

He said that any player that refuses to come to Nigeria through the flight will not be allowed to play the match.

Details Later…

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Panic As Plane ‘Mysteriously Disappears’ From Radar While Flying Over US Mountains

Royal Wedding: What Harry and Meghan Did After Their Wedding Reception In Windsor Castle

Buhari To Lead 1 Million Nigerians For Democracy Walk

Linda Ikeji Reveals How She Manged To Hide Her Pregnancy From The Public For Months (Photos)

Arsenal Makes Shock Move For Former PSG Coach, Unai Emery

How Man Lost His Expensive SUV Car After Innocently Giving Lift To Two Armed Robbers In Anambra (Photo)

Photos From Ubi Franklin And Lilian Esoro’s Divorce Hearing At Ikeja High Court

New Death In DR Congo Ebola Outbreak, Death Toll Hits 26

Construction Work Begins At Second Niger Bridge In Anambra (See Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *