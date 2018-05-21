Ebola Outbreak: DRC Players To Face Screening Before World Cup Friendly With Nigeria

Solomon Dalung

The Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung on Monday said that arrangement has been put in place to screen the national players of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Leopards, of Ebola virus before playing World Cup friendly with the Super Eagles, Punch Metro reports.

The disease has recently broke out in some parts of DRC.

But speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Dalung said that the outbreak of the disease will not stop the friendly match.

According to him, the players will be screened before leaving DRC on flight and also screened on landing in Nigeria.

He said that any player that refuses to come to Nigeria through the flight will not be allowed to play the match.

